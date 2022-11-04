The Council Bluffs Veterans Day Parade must go on — rain or shine

The Council Bluffs Veterans Day Parade is set to step off at 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 5 at South Main Street and Ninth Avenue.

And it will be held regardless of the weather, confirmed Brad Powell, vice chairman of the Veterans Day Parade Committee.

The parade will follow its usual route, proceeding north on South Main Street and Pearl Street to West Broadway, jogging east to Main Street and returning south on Main as far as Story Street, where participants will fall out.

A free lunch will be served after the parade at American Legion Post No. 2, 716 S. Fourth St. The event will include raffles, a silent auction and prizes.

Parade information, including online and mail-in entry forms, the parade route and rules, can be found at councilbluffsveteransdayparade.org.