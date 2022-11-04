 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

The Council Bluffs Veterans Day Parade must go on — rain or shine

  • 0
110422-cbn-news-parade-weather

Supporters stand along Pearl Street in the rain to watch the Veterans Day Parade on Saturday, Nov. 3, 2018. This year’s parade will be held Saturday, Nov. 5 regardless of the weather.

 JOE SHEARER, NONPAREIL FILE PHOTO

The Council Bluffs Veterans Day Parade is set to step off at 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 5 at South Main Street and Ninth Avenue.

And it will be held regardless of the weather, confirmed Brad Powell, vice chairman of the Veterans Day Parade Committee.

The parade will follow its usual route, proceeding north on South Main Street and Pearl Street to West Broadway, jogging east to Main Street and returning south on Main as far as Story Street, where participants will fall out.

A free lunch will be served after the parade at American Legion Post No. 2, 716 S. Fourth St. The event will include raffles, a silent auction and prizes.

Parade information, including online and mail-in entry forms, the parade route and rules, can be found at councilbluffsveteransdayparade.org.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Sioux City Trump event brings supporters from far and wide

Sioux City Trump event brings supporters from far and wide

SIOUX CITY -- Though attendees of Thursday's rally for former President Donald Trump at the Sioux Gateway Airport came from a variety of cities and states, his supporters all had very similar answers when asked whether or not they would back a 2024 run by him. 

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Recommended for you

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: Former Pres. Donald Trump rallies for support in Sioux City (full speech)

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert