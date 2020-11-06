The Council Bluffs Veterans Day Parade will be held Saturday

The 2020 Council Bluffs Veterans Day Parade will be rolling Saturday.

The parade will step off at 11 a.m. at South Main Street and Ninth Avenue. Lineup will begin at 10 a.m.

Veterans Day is the only patriotic holiday celebrated with a parade in Council Bluffs. This is an opportunity for area residents to show their support for veterans and enjoy a parade at the same time.

The parade will follow its usual route, heading north on South Main Street and taking the Pearl Street branch up to West Broadway. It will then jog east to Main Street and return south as far as Story Street, where participating groups will disband.

A free lunch will be served following the parade at American Legion Post No. 2 at 716 S. Fourth St. There will be raffles and door prizes.

The parade is sponsored by the nonprofit Council Bluffs Veterans Day Parade Foundation, with support from the American Legion, Disabled American Veterans Chapter 5, Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 737 and Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter 798. All veterans are welcome to walk in the parade with Clayton “Cactus” Schaner and The Platoon.

