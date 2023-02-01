The Daily Nonpareil is Where Your Story Lives

The Daily Nonpareil is your hometown newspaper and has served the greater Council Bluffs community for nearly as long as the city has existed.

Founded in May 1857, The Nonpareil has chronicled the history of Council Bluffs.

One of The Nonpareil's early editors, William S. Burke, summed up the newspaper's objective in a 1860 column this way: "to furnish the readers of the Nonpareil with the latest and most reliable information of what is transpiring throughout the world in general and Council Bluffs in particular."

More than 162 years later, the paper shares the same goal — to be a voice for Council Bluffs and Southwest Iowa. This week, the paper launched a new campaign to highlight the important role local journalism plays in the community.

"The Daily Nonpareil is launching a new branding campaign called Where Your Story Lives," Nonpareil Managing Editor Rachel George said. "We're excited to share local stories with the local community."

The campaign launched Tuesday, and The Nonpareil newsroom celebrated the launch with cake at the end of its weekly story planning meeting.

George said the slogan Where Your Story Lives reflects what community journalism means to the newspaper.

As part of the campaign, The Nonpareil invites its readers and community members to reach out with stories they would like to share. The best way to reach the paper with suggestions is to email editorial@nonpareilonline.com and to include contact information.

The Nonpareil would also welcome discussions with community organizations interested in working more closely with the paper, including submitting to the Face of the Day column. Reach out to George or any Nonpareil staff member to set up a meeting for additional information.

"The Nonpareil is your source for news in Pottwattamie County as well as a larger southwest Iowa region," George said. "We're excited to bring local news to you."