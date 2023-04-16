The Historic General Grenville Dodge House stands as a sentinel above the iconic frontier town of Council Bluffs, Iowa. Dodge, the well-known Civil War hero, railroad engineer, and philanthropist made a national impact far beyond his appreciated fame. Among his many passions, he was an advocate for economic and political equality for all Americans — including African Americans, but that legacy had a rough start as remembered by friends and family.

One account recalls an edgy 19-year-old Grenville Dodge, a rough-and-tumble military college student, enjoying a dinner of stewed oysters with his schoolmates in Boston, Massachusetts.

Dodge was becoming increasingly irate. Across the dining room a man — a free Black man — could be heard arguing for the abolition of slavery and had further offended Dodge by firmly “gazing upon the brass buttons of his college uniform.” This activist, whose name is lost to history, was proud and uncompromising in asserting his manhood and citizenship. Violence would soon follow; Dodge would never forget the encounter.

Sternly, Dodge walked over to an adjoining table, with his dinner in hand, and shoved the food in the face of the free black man “covering his bosom and back with stewed oysters.” The other patrons of the restaurant “highly eulogized Dodge for giving [the Black man] so just a punishment for his audacity.” Dodge rejoined his schoolmates and calmly ordered more oysters.

Dodge’s mother, Julia Theresa (Phillips) was mortified, as mothers often are of their college-aged sons’ behavior. Among her closest kinsman was Wendell Phillips — who, along with his friend, William Lloyd Garrison — were among America’s most prominent voices for the abolition of slavery.

Since before the founding of our Republic, and up to this very day, Americans of all creeds and colors have grappled with the kaleidoscopic legacies of enslavement. And this existential dilemma was not lost on Dodge. As the United States increasingly struggled with the socio, political and economic tendrils of slavery, so too would Dodge. He would, as one biographer said, “mature with America” and there would be “growing pains.”

As Dodge passed from youth into manhood, he served as a budding railroad engineer, homesteader, banker, Civil War general, Chief Engineer of the Transcontinental Railroad, engineer of 15 additional railroads in six countries, served in Congress and advised multiple senior statesmen and presidents.

But, at 19, he was arrogant, naive, brash, and always looking, in his words, “to pick a muss,” a fight, with anyone who crossed him. Ultimately, this chaotic energy would be focused to build a nation from north to south — during the Civil War — and east to west — by virtue of the Transcontinental Railroad.

Dodge’s empathy and, later, admiration and advocacy for African Americans blossomed from the influence of the women in his life, personal experience and pure practicality. In his twilight years, as brash as ever, he would plead with the President of the United States on behalf of the equality of the “Black Race,” but his efforts were in vain.

After proven courage in battle, a newly minted General Dodge was stationed near Corinth, Mississippi, the so-called “crossroads of the Confederacy.” His troops had liberated numerous enslaved Americans and scores more flooded in, seeking Dodge’s protection. Dodge, by then, having had a number of positive experiences with African Americans — their drive for survival, hard work, and eagerness for liberty — was evolving his views of Black men and women.

He was also practical. He could not spare Union troops to protect these newly freed Americans and felt morally obligated to do so. (Today, one can visit Corinth, Mississippi to view numerous bronze statues of newly freed African Americans surviving under the protection of their own relations.)

So, Dodge gave these desperate Americans what they needed — guns. (Dodge’s actions took place the same year that the 54th Massachusetts all-black infantry was organized.) Northerners and Southerners alike were disgusted and alarmed. So despised was Dodge by the Confederacy, that its government called for the immediate execution of Dodge if apprehended. The Confederacy proclaimed that any Black soldiers captured would not be treated as prisoners of war. The Federal government relayed that any captured Confederates would be treated likewise. The South relented. Even before the Emancipation Proclamation, the South, thanks to General Dodge, agreed (in principle and sometimes in practice) to treat Black prisoners of war as Americans — no small victory for Dodge.

In 1866, Dodge was elected to Congress. He hated it: “The Capitol is an infernal place and I am sick to death of it.” (It was his first day.) Dodge would not consider reelection. Despite his distaste for Washington, he made a point to show up to vote for the 15th Amendment to the United States Constitution giving the right of Black men to vote.

And vote they did. In response, a few years later, after the Northern post-war program, known as Reconstruction, was prematurely shut down by President Johnson, the South instigated a series of laws and civic organizations collectively known as Jim Crow. These laws, along with the Southern myth of the “Noble Lost Cause,” saw to the erection of statues celebrating the leaders and generals of the Confederacy while dismantling nearly all civic rights for Southern Black Americans.

Dodge was enraged and, in the coming years, he had the ear of a great man who admired and loved him. Even heroes have heroes and to President Theodore Roosevelt, Dodge was foremost among living Americans. Upon their first meeting the President, vigorously shaking Dodge’s hand, said: “I would rather have had your experience in the Civil War and have seen what you have seen and done than to be President of the United States.” That night, Dodge slept in the White House.

Dodge penned the President, asserting that the disenfranchisement of the “Southern Negro” and segregation were against “the instincts of the entire north, and greatly against those of every veteran of the Civil War, because they are a violation of the southern pledge made after the war that none of the results of the war should be changed.” Southern racism disgusted Dodge.

Roosevelt was sympathetic, but was deeply worried about Southern backlash. Elections, after all, still had to be won. The hero of the Battle of San Juan Hill was paralyzed. President Roosevelt was stricken between morality and politics. Politics won. In the end, Roosevelt did nothing to enfranchise African Americans. No president of the United States would seriously confront historic and institutionalized racism for over half a century.

That’s not to say Dodge failed in this regard. His efforts in the Union army, especially at Corinth, Mississippi, his vote for the 15th amendment and his personal transformation impacted real people living in his day. In our own day, we continue to live with the legacy of that with which Dodge struggled. His struggle remains our struggle.