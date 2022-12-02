The Heritage at Fox Run resident donates $40k to Associate Care Fund

Sometimes the best Santas are the ones right in our midst.

This was the case recently when a resident of The Heritage at Fox Run donated $40,000 to Heritage Communities’ Associate Care Fund, which helps associates facing financial hardship, according to a press release from the senior living provider based in Omaha.

The goodwill gesture demonstrates Heritage Communities’ cherished culture of compassion cultivated by dedicated associates and loving residents at each of its senior living campuses, Heritage officials say.

“We’re all in community together at Heritage, living out a legacy of love that defines the relationships between caregivers, residents and their families,” said Nate Underwood, president of Heritage Communities. “We’ll do anything to help one another. This incredible gift exemplifies that.”

Since 2019, Heritage Communities has been assisting associates in need through its Associate Care Fund, which distributes grants as large as $2,000 to cover unexpected, life-disrupting expenses, the press release stated. Anyone can donate to the fund, including residents, their families, Heritage business partners and associates. Heritage had traditionally found informal ways to help associates in crisis, but it officially established the Associate Care Fund in response to the devastating impact of the 2019 floods in Nebraska.

To date, the Associate Care Fund has provided $87,114 to 87 different Heritage Communities associates.

An associate who lost her home in a fire had some of her immediate clothing and household needs met through the fund ahead of the arduous insurance claims process, the press release stated. One associate received support for funeral costs after the unexpected death of her mother. Another used fund assistance to pay for travel expenses while transporting a child for expert medical care. The fund has helped associates who have fallen behind on rent or needed to be removed from an unsafe living environment.

“Caregivers work so hard to meet the needs of our residents and ensuring they’re living better at Heritage Communities,” said Underwood. “The Associate Care Fund is one way we all can give back and care for our caregivers.”

The donor at The Heritage at Fox Run in Council Bluffs requested to remain anonymous upon informing executive director Don Ridder that the $40,000 gift was to be donated to the Associate Care Fund.

The donation will enhance the assistance opportunities for all Heritage associates.

“The donor wanted to contribute to our associate fund because they believe in Heritage’s approach to senior living care, how we hire staff who lead with their heart and are committed to making a difference for residents,” said Ridder. “The donor said, ‘I want to support the Heritage cause, and I trust you’ll put this gift to good use.’ We are tremendously grateful for the donor’s generosity.”

