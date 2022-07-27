Thomas Jefferson High School Class of 1962 plans 60-year class reunion

They graduated more than half a century ago. Now, they’re getting back together.

The Thomas Jefferson High School Class of 1962 will hold its 60-year Class Reunion Sept. 14-15 at two Council Bluffs venues.

A dinner catered by Celebrate Catering will be held on Sept. 14 at the Mile Away Hall, 20270 Old Lincoln Highway. On the morning of Sept. 15, a reception will be held at the Council Bluffs Fish & Game Club, 531 Commanche St., for informal conversation.

Coordinator Mike Clark of Mountain Home, Arkansas is expecting a good turnout.

“We’ve got at least 55 registered,” he said Tuesday. That includes class members plus family and friends.

The class had about 265 members, Clark said. He believes they have lost 86 or 87 of their classmates.

“Our classmates are settled all over the country, from the West Coast to the East Coast,” he said.

It’s a close-knit class, according to Marsha Pilger, who is helping on the Council Bluffs end. Many have kept in touch, and some vacation together, she said. Class members who are able get together for quarterly dinners between reunions.

“We have many people that come and join us from all over,” she said.

Clark met his wife, Janice (Walling) at Thomas Jefferson, although their romance blossomed after they graduated, he said.

“We knew each other, but we weren’t high school sweethearts,” he said.

They have a son and a daughter.

For reunions, Pilger traditionally puts together a video slide show with photographs from high school and past reunions, along with music from the 1950s, she said. The class has held various activities in conjunction with past reunions, including dances, bonfires, hay rides and bus tours.

“We’ve done all kinds of things,” she said.

As of 2012, the Class of 1962 was the Thomas Jefferson class that had the highest average GPA, Pilger said.

The TJ baseball team won a state title every year when the Class of 1962 attended TJ, according to class member Frank Hrasky, who has helped with past reunions. He played on the football and basketball teams and remembers the school’s rivalry with Abraham Lincoln High School. The two schools’ basketball teams played each other twice each season, plus in the post-season some years.

“We’d trade back and forth,” he said. “We’d win one, and they’d win one.”

Pilger remembers going to Friday night dances, which varied in formality.

When it came to school discipline, it was a different culture then, Hrasky said. Teachers and administrators were held in high regard.

“Everybody much respected them and tried not to get in trouble,” he said. “Back then, you could get swats if you misbehaved.”

However, Hrasky and some of the other boys did play a trick on the vice principal, who acted as disciplinarian. Students were required to wear belts to school, and they’d thread their belts between the two layers of the waistband of their Levis so only the buckle showed. The vice principal would call them out for not wearing a belt, and then they’d show him the front to prove they were.

“He didn’t appreciate that,” Hrasky said.

Hrasky and his wife, Jan, will celebrate their 55th wedding anniversary in August. They have one son, Andy, who owns Prairie Crossing Vineyard and Winery in Treynor with his wife, Julianna.

Members of the Class of 1962 who have not received an invitation may contact Clark at mikeclark4491@gmail.com.