 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Three Iowa children killed in southwestern Kansas accident

  • 0
Emergency light

BUCKLIN, Kan. (AP) — An accident in southwestern Kansas has claimed the lives of three children from Iowa.

The Kansas Highway Patrol said the accident happened around 3:30 p.m. Saturday on U.S. 54 in Ford County, near the town of Bucklin.

The patrol said a 2008 Mercury Grand Marquis was westbound when it crossed the center line and struck a tractor-trailer. The driver of the Mercury, 43-year-old David Clements of West Des Moines sustained serious injuries.

Three children in the Mercury died. The patrol identified them as 12-year-old Juno Clements, 10-year-old Arabella Clements, and 7-year-old Harper Clements. The children were from Johnston, Iowa. The patrol report did not state the relationship between the driver and the children.

The driver of the tractor-trailer was unhurt.

0 Comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Iowa lawmakers join effort to end time changes

Iowa lawmakers join effort to end time changes

If state lawmakers go along with legislation already approved by the Iowa House, it could be the last time Iowans have to go through the twice-a-year ritual of changing their clocks — if Congress agrees, too.

Recommended for you

Watch Now: Related Video

Ukraine-Russia talks to continue as Moscow steps up onslaught

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert