Three suffer burns in electrical event at Google's Southlands Campus

  Updated
Three people were injured in an electrical event Monday at Google’s Southlands Campus at 10410 Bunge Ave. in Council Bluffs.

Council Bluffs Fire Department was dispatched to the facility at 11:59 a.m., and some personnel remained on the scene for more than two hours. There was no fire, according to a fire department spokesman, but three people suffered electrical burns and were transported to Nebraska Medicine, including one by helicopter.

“We are aware of an electrical incident that took place today at Google’s data center in Council Bluffs, Iowa, injuring three people onsite who are now being treated, said Google spokesperson Devon Smiley. "The health and safety of all workers is our absolute top priority, and we are working closely with partners and local authorities to thoroughly investigate the situation and provide assistance as needed.”

