The Thriving Families Alliance will hold a Family Fun Fair from noon to 2 p.m. on Saturday, April 1 at the Charles E. Lakin Human Services Campus, 815 N. 16th St.

The free annual event — which has been around for at least 15 years, according to Jessica Rayment, community impact coordinator — is held in conjunction with Child Abuse Prevention Month.

The fun fair will include a fire truck, games, crafts, food and resources, she said. Attendees can have hotdogs, chips, fruit and water free of charge, as well as popcorn and cotton candy.

There will be a balloon artist, face painter, strolling magician, balloon brigade, and duct tape activities, Rayment said. Bikers Against Child Abuse will have a duck pond and game.

“It’s a little more geared for younger kids,” she said.

For the grown-ups, there will be a car seat check and 21 local organizations with booths and information, Rayment said. At 1 p.m., there will be a Dad Rally inside The Salvation Army building on the campus.

“They’re going to have a panel of dads with a judge to talk about being a father,” Rayment said.

There will also be a raffle and prize drawings, she said.

In case of inclement weather, the event will be moved into the gym in the Salvation Army/Boys & Girls Club building, Rayment said.