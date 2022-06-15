Thunderstorms cause damage, power outages in southwest Iowa

Thunderstorms swept through southwest Iowa overnight, causing damage in more rural communities including, Carson, Macedonia and Glenwood.
As of 7:44 a.m., MidAmerican Energy was reporting 2,386 without power. Of that number, 1,349 of those reports were from Glenwood and 757 were from Mills County.
Stay with nonpareilonline.com for updates.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.
Rachel George
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today