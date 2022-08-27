Tickets still on sale for General's Ladies Fall Tea at Dodge House in Council Bluffs

Time is running out to register for the General’s Ladies Fall Tea.

The event will be held at 2 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 18, at the Historic General Dodge House, 605 S. Third St., according to a flyer from the Dodge House.

The guest speaker will be Susan McLain, proprietor of the restored 1887 Schmuck Building in Beatrice, Nebraska. Yesterday’s Lady has both the collection and knowledge of vintage clothing spanning nearly two centuries, from the early 1800s to the 1970s.

The program, “The Victorian Lady,” explores the changing fashions of the Victorian Era – from the crinoline of the 1850s to the hourglass of the 1890s. Guests will see how a lady dressed in the late 1800s, from head to toe. They will also learn about parasols, calling cards and hats.

Doors will open at 1:30 for the event. Tickets are $25 each and are available online at conta.cc/3QPVJ0n.