Time running out to seek nomination to service academy by Sen. Grassley

Time is running out to apply for a nomination to a service academy from U.S. Sen. Chuck Grassley.

Every year, Grassley (R-Iowa) nominates 10 young Iowans to each of the U.S. service academies, including the Military Academy at West Point, the Air Force Academy, the Naval Academy and the Merchant Marine Academy. He encourages Iowa students to consider applying to all of the U.S. service academies, since each one has different qualifications. Students who may be ineligible for one academy may be eligible for another.

“The academies offer some of the best options for students interested in receiving a higher education while serving our country at the same time. It’s a tremendous opportunity for young Iowans,” Grassley said in a press release. “I’m honored to have the opportunity every year to nominate some of Iowa’s most talented students to our nation’s service academies.”

The deadline for Iowa students to complete and submit their application for a nomination from Grassley is Friday, Oct. 21. Applications submitted after the deadline will not be considered. Nominations will be made by Dec. 31.

To seek a nomination from Grassley, Iowa applicants must download and complete an application, which is available at grassley.senate.gov/imo/media/doc/2022_grassley_academy_application.pdf

The additional materials that need to be included are as follows:

A letter of recommendation from a school guidance counselor or alternate administrative school official;

High school transcript;

A letter of recommendation from a teacher;

Two additional letters of recommendation from Iowans; and

The applicant’s ACT score, which must be sent directly to Grassley’s office in Des Moines by ACT. The identification number for the ACT is 7129, and the identification code for the SAT is 6260.

Students may hand-deliver their application to any of Grassley’s offices in Des Moines, Cedar Rapids, Sioux City, Council Bluffs, Waterloo or Davenport, or they may mail in their applications to the following address:

U.S. Senator Chuck Grassley

Attn: Nominations Coordinator

721 Federal Building

210 Walnut St.

Des Moines, Iowa 50309

Applicants also should apply directly to the academies of their choice and ask that pre-candidate files be opened on their behalf. Additionally, Iowa students should seek recommendations from Sen. Joni Ernst (R-Iowa) and their representative in the U.S. House of Representatives.

Questions about the nomination process can be e-mailed to academy_nominations@grassley.senate.gov.