It’s time to once again take the plunge for summer fun.

The Council Bluffs outdoor swimming season begins Saturday, May 27.

“Last year, I thought we had good crowds and I’m hoping for another successful year this summer,” said Mike Bond, the city’s aquatics director.

Council Bluffs has two outdoor public pools: Katelman Water Park, 1230 16th Ave., and Pirate Cove Water Park, 915 N. 21st St.

Registration for private pool parties at either pool begin at 8 a.m. Saturday with public swimming starting at noon, Bond said.

The pool’s hours during the Memorial Day weekend are from noon to 4 p.m.

Beginning Tuesday, May 30, the hours extend from noon to 6 p.m.

The city was able to hire enough lifeguards to man the pools during regular swimming hours, Bond said. There will also be enough to staff private parties.

However, there aren’t enough lifeguards to completely staff the swimming lessons at Katelman, Bond said. The first class session there, set for the week of June 5, had to be canceled for lack of lifeguards.

A decision has not yet been made on whether to go ahead with the second class session the following week, Bond said told The Nonpareil on Friday.

However, there are enough lifeguards for the swim lessons at Pirate Cove.

A special event is being planned for late July at Katelman, but details have yet to be finalized, Bond said.

Pool fees have remained the same as last year, he added. Admission is $5 ($6 for slides at Pirate Cove) or $40 for a 10-swim punch card ($50 for slides at Pirate Cove).

Pool parties are available for purchase on a first come, first served basis at each respective pool. One party registration per adult. Parties run from 6:15 to 8:15 p.m. Up to 30 guests are included in the fee, plus an additional $4 per guest beyond 30. Rates are $225 at Katelman and $250 at Pirate Cove.

Swim lessons are $30 with registration opening Saturday at each pool. Classes start at 8:20 a.m., 9 a.m., 9:40 a.m., 10:20 a.m. and 11 a.m.

There are seven swim-lesson sessions: June 5-9 (Pirate Cove only), June 12-16 (possibly Pirate Cove only), June 19-23, June 26-30, July 10-14, July 17-21 and July 24-28. Classes run for 35 minutes, except Level 1, which is 30 minutes.

As a reminder, due to the Iowa Smoke Free Air Act, smoking is prohibited during any and all events taking place in the city pools.