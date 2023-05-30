Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Within four months of moving to Council Bluffs, Martha went from not knowing a single person and living in a stifling halfway house to having both a job and a place of her own.

Martha — whose last name The Nonpareil has agreed not to use for her privacy and peace of mind — was quickly named employee of the month and has settled into a cozy, affordable apartment in the New Visions Homeless Services permanent supportive housing building, known as Timothy House.

She was ready to start her life over, and leave the past in the past.

“A clean slate,” she said. “It was nine years ago, and I’m just getting out of prison, and I chose to come to Council Bluffs because I knew no one here. I didn’t want to go back where I was from, because you need to change all that.”

Addicted to methamphetamine and convicted of mail fraud, Martha spent five years and two months at the Coleman Federal Correctional Complex in central Florida, about an hour’s drive from Walt Disney World.

After her release, Martha had a period of probation during which she had to live where the charges had originally been filed. At the time, she was living in Florida, and she had been incarcerated in a Florida prison, but the crime was committed in Nebraska.

“When I got out, they wouldn’t let me stay there, because they said I had to go back to where my charges began, which was Nebraska,” Martha said. “So they sent me back up here. I said, ‘But my home is down here.’ ‘Sorry, you can’t stay here.’”

Originally from northwest Indiana, Martha had moved to Hastings, Nebraska, with her family after her father’s employer transferred him. Eventually, her father was transferred back to the Chicago area, and they left behind one of her two brothers, who had gotten married and started a family.

Martha moved back home to help her father care for her ailing mother, and after her mother died, Martha’s brother suggested that she and their father move back to Hastings to be closer to family.

It was there, after her father died four years after returning to Hastings, that Martha first tried meth.

Martha had used cocaine on and off while living in Indiana, but hadn’t developed an addiction to it the way she was about to with meth.

“It wasn’t until later, when the methamphetamine came along that it became a problem,” she said.

“The guy that I was seeing at the time my dad passed away all of a sudden one day came up with some methamphetamine,” Martha said. “And I had told him I have a problem with that stuff and I gotta stay away from it. All of a sudden, he came up with it and, ‘You want just a little?’ Well then, that was that was all it took. That was all it took and then it was downhill from there.”

By the time she was sent to prison, Martha was almost relieved. She knew what she was doing was eventually going to kill her.

“I was very glad to go to prison,” she said. “I needed to be there to get all that crap out of my system. I made a mistake, and I got to pay for it, and that’s the best thing that could have ever happened to me, because I probably would have been dead by now had I not gone into prison.”

Detoxing while in prison was surprisingly easy, Martha said.

“It was no problem,” she said. “I didn’t have any problems, I didn’t have any of the shakes or the withdrawals or any of that. It just wasn’t there. I knew there was no way I was going to get any, so I just had to deal with it.”

Martha recalled the time when she really knew that her addiction wasn’t able to control her anymore. She had found a bag of meth in a Timothy House stairwell. She picked it up between her index and middle fingers, she said, because she didn’t want to get her fingerprints on it.

“I brought it down to the office and we flushed it away,” Martha said. “But I know now, when I did that — years ago, I would have said, ‘oh,’ and stuck it in my pocket. I would have went home, got high. But now, I was able to, ‘Here you go, this is what I found.’ And that was a big turning point for me, knowing that I could still see it, still handle it, and walk away from it.”

Now 62, Martha still kicks herself occasionally for the mistakes she’s made, but she found friends and companionship at Timothy House nine years ago, and her beloved Boston terrier, Mac, who, while blind and diabetic, is a favorite of everyone at New Visions.

“Now he can’t see you coming up to him, so he doesn’t know who it is, until he starts sniffing,” she said. “But everybody would stop to talk to Mac and Mac would stop to get his pets and stuff. He’s a little more skittish now because he can’t see, and I think his hearing is going somewhat, too, but, you know, he still lives a good life.”

In February, Martha celebrated 15 years being drug free, and she spends a lot of her time helping others who come through the emergency shelter, just like she was helped.

“I’ll tell my story to anybody,” she said. “I was in prison and it was because of drugs, and I came out of it and, on this end, I’m doing quite well. And, you know, some of the guys that live in the shelter are struggling with drug addiction, alcohol addiction, and once they know my story they kind of, sometimes, they’ll gravitate to me and we’ll talk about addiction, and talk about, ’Yeah, you got to hit rock bottom, and you got to want to do it for yourself, not for anybody else.’ You got to get out of it yourself.”