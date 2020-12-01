Today is Giving Tuesday.
The annual worldwide day of philanthropy encourages citizens to give any way they can. Locally, #GivingTuesday712, spearheaded by Share Omaha, offers a chance for local residents to assist area nonprofits.
“Southwest Iowa has experienced a year that has called on nonprofits to provide more services than ever before, but at the same time they’ve been hampered by not being able to hold their usual fundraising events,” Share Omaha Executive Director Marjorie Maas said in an announcement discussing the local Giving Tuesday campaign.
Share Omaha, which serves three counties in Iowa, is powering efforts to energize people to give together, do together and share together today, the organization said in a release. The organization will connect nonprofit organizations to those who can give financially, who want to volunteer and who can share material goods or services needed by nonprofits.
“Giving Tuesday is a day to respond to 2020 by giving, doing and sharing. A day to harness the power of ALL with all ways of doing good,” Maas said. “Share Omaha encourages all acts of good on Giving Tuesday. Our website is a great resource for many qualified nonprofits, but any individual organizations, even if they are not registered with us, can be supported independently and directly. The goal is for all of our community to feel a lift.”
Share Omaha noted Giving Tuesday is "energized" by businesses and organizations lighting their buildings in purple to show their visual support, including the Iowa West Foundation towers on West Broadway and Veterans Memorial Highway, the TS Bank digital sign at 43 Scott St. and the Bob Kerry Pedestrian Bridge, along with a slew of locations in Omaha.
Mayors Matt Walsh of Council Bluffs and Jean Stothert of Omaha have issued proclamations declaring it Giving Tuesday in the communities as well.
Share Omaha mentioned a variety of acts of generosity that help move southwest Iowa toward a better future.
- Give early to a cause you care about at SHAREomaha.org — Use donation code GIVING TUESDAY
- Volunteer — Serve virtually, share your professional skills
- Collect items — Shop wish lists and send items directly to local causes
- Spread kindness — Help your neighbor, buy someone’s coffee
Individuals, businesses, organizations and neighborhoods can all participate, the release said. Gifts can be made through shareomaha.org and the platform can be used to connect with a nonprofit to volunteer or provide needed items. You can also explore organizations needing virtual volunteers, or join coworkers, neighbors and friends to do acts of kindness. Share Omaha said does not have processing fees of their own however, it uses PayPal to process donations safely and the donor can “tip” the PayPal fees back to the organization.
Partners on Giving Tuesday 712 include sponsor TS Bank, and the Pottawattamie County Community Foundation. Share Omaha noted that those that give early to a cause can use the donation code PCCF2020. If the nonprofit creates or adds to a Pottawattamie County Community Foundation endowment, PCCF will add a 20%.
