Today is Giving Tuesday.

The annual worldwide day of philanthropy encourages citizens to give any way they can. Locally, #GivingTuesday712, spearheaded by Share Omaha, offers a chance for local residents to assist area nonprofits.

“Southwest Iowa has experienced a year that has called on nonprofits to provide more services than ever before, but at the same time they’ve been hampered by not being able to hold their usual fundraising events,” Share Omaha Executive Director Marjorie Maas said in an announcement discussing the local Giving Tuesday campaign.

Share Omaha, which serves three counties in Iowa, is powering efforts to energize people to give together, do together and share together today, the organization said in a release. The organization will connect nonprofit organizations to those who can give financially, who want to volunteer and who can share material goods or services needed by nonprofits.