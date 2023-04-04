Enjoy the warm weather while it lasts.

Tuesday's forecast from the National Weather Service calls for an increasingly sunny day with temperatures hitting 78, along with wind gusts as high as 32 mph. Cooler temperatures are on deck for the rest of the week, with warmer days returning Friday and into the weekend.

Here's a look at the seven day forecast:

Tuesday: A slight chance of showers or drizzle before 7 a.m., then a slight chance of showers between 7 a.m. and 10 a.m. Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 78. Breezy, with an east wind 11 to 21 mph becoming south in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 32 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tuesday Night: A slight chance of drizzle before 1 a.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 31. Breezy, with a south southwest wind 20 to 23 mph becoming west northwest in the evening. Winds could gust as high as 38 mph.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 47. Windy, with a west northwest wind 22 to 25 mph, with gusts as high as 37 mph.

Wednesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 26. Blustery, with a west northwest wind 16 to 21 mph decreasing to 9 to 14 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 31 mph.

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 59. West southwest wind 7 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Thursday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 36. South southeast wind 10 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph.

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 69. Breezy, with a south wind 11 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.

Friday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 47. Breezy, with a south wind 17 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 75. Breezy, with a south wind 16 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph.

Saturday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 51. Breezy, with a south wind 15 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph.

Sunday: A slight chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 73. South wind around 16 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph.