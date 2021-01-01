 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Tom Houser Memorial includes day of remembrance, event
0 comments
top story

Tom Houser Memorial includes day of remembrance, event

{{featured_button_text}}
20200618_new_weather_2.jpg

An American flag at Iowa Western Community College is illuminated by the sun on Tuesday, June 16, 2020.

 Staff file photo/Joe Shearer
Tom Houser.JPG

Tom Houser

Sunday is Sgt. Thomas E. Houser Day in Council Bluffs and Pottawattamie County.

Houser, a St. Albert graduate and U.S. Marine, died on Jan. 3, 2005, in Annbar province Iraq while assigned to the 2nd Force Reconnaissance 2nd Marine Expeditionary Force in support of Operation Iraqi Freedom, according to organizers of a Tom Houser Memorial Facebook page.

In honor of Houser’s death, organizers asked the county and city to declare the date Tom Houser Day. The Board of Supervisors did so recently and the City Council is set to at its first meeting of the new year.

Other activities to honor Houser include:

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

On Sunday, Catholic parishes in Council Bluffs will have a mass served in Houser’s name.

A CrossFit workout of the day will be created to honor Tom for those inclined to complete on Jan. 3. The work out will be published on the Tom Houser Memorial Facebook page.

There will be a gathering at 1892 on the 100 Block from noon to 4 p.m. Sunday to celebrate Houser’s life, share stories, and reminisce, organizers said.

Lastly, something we are very excited about. An application has been submitted to the City of Council Bluffs for a commemorative renaming of Gleason Avenue to “Sgt. Thomas E. Houser Way.”

Councilman Chad Hannan explained the process includes putting commemorative street signs on existing signs.

The signs are paid for by organizers and not with taxpayer funds.

0 comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert