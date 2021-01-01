Tom Houser Memorial includes day of remembrance, event

Sunday is Sgt. Thomas E. Houser Day in Council Bluffs and Pottawattamie County.

Houser, a St. Albert graduate and U.S. Marine, died on Jan. 3, 2005, in Annbar province Iraq while assigned to the 2nd Force Reconnaissance 2nd Marine Expeditionary Force in support of Operation Iraqi Freedom, according to organizers of a Tom Houser Memorial Facebook page.

In honor of Houser’s death, organizers asked the county and city to declare the date Tom Houser Day. The Board of Supervisors did so recently and the City Council is set to at its first meeting of the new year.

Other activities to honor Houser include:

On Sunday, Catholic parishes in Council Bluffs will have a mass served in Houser’s name.

A CrossFit workout of the day will be created to honor Tom for those inclined to complete on Jan. 3. The work out will be published on the Tom Houser Memorial Facebook page.

There will be a gathering at 1892 on the 100 Block from noon to 4 p.m. Sunday to celebrate Houser’s life, share stories, and reminisce, organizers said.