Tonight's Planning Commission meeting to focus on possible YMCA campus expansion

Community members are invited to tonight’s Planning Commission meeting to give input on whether certain zoning shifts and street adjustments should happen to allow for expansion of the Charles E. Lakin YMCA campus, 235 Harmony St.

The gathering is being held at 6 p.m. in Meeting Room ‘B’ at the Council Bluffs Public Library, 400 Willow Ave. Those attending the meeting must remain 6 feet apart and wear a mask or face covering, city officials said.

The YMCA of Greater Omaha — making the application — is attempting to expand to allow for additional recreational amenities and increase the amount of off-street parking available, according to information provided by the City of Council Bluff’s Community Development Department.

The applicant purchased the properties located west of the existing YMCA campus, formerly St. Patrick’s Church, and intends to incorporate them into the campus in order to create one continuous site.

To accomplish this, the applicant wishes to vacate and dispose of the Baughn Street right-of-way positioned between Harmony Street and East Kanesville Boulevard, which currently separates the properties.