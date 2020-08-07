Top-tier care: Jennie Ed adds new state-of-the art PET/CT system

Methodist Jennie Edmundson in Council Bluffs recently added a cutting-edge tool that hospital officials say will benefit patients during their fight against cancer.

In late July, the hospital’s imaging provider, Wisconsin-based Shared Medical Services, exchanged an analog PET/CT machine with a new, digital positron emission tomography/computer tomography (PET/CT) system. The state-of-the-art diagnostic tool, available for use July 27, didn’t cost the facility any additional money out of pocket, as it’s classified as an upgrade under the agreement with the medical supplier.

The older machine, obtained by Jennie Edmundson in 2014, was taken off site after being disconnected, according to Imaging Manager Sheri Holub.

The upgrade will serve as a major benefit to those being treated, Holub said.

“Methodist Jennie Edmundson Hospital is committed to providing patients with the best possible chance at survivorship,” she said. “This tool complements our outstanding health care and cancer treatment programs, and it will help patients achieve the best possible outcome in an environment they are comfortable in.”