Tornadic thunderstorm reported in Pottawattamie County

The National Weather Service has issued a tornado warning in effect until 4 p.m. for southeast Pottawattamie County and northeast Montgomery County.

The weather service a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located 6 miles northeast of Emerson in Mills County (about 40 miles southeast of Council Bluffs) moving northeast at 40 mph, around 3:09 p.m. The service said the thunderstorm would remain over mainly rural areas.

Residents in the area are advised to take cover.

"Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely, the weather service said, adding, "move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris."

Additionally, a tornado watch that'll last until 8 p.m. is in effect for Pottawattamie, Mills, Shelby, Fremont, Page and Montgomery Counties.