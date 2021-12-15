Tornado warnings and power outages

Severe weather update:

The National Weather Service issued a tornado warning until 5:30 p.m. for parts of Pottawattamie County and Shelby County.

The weather service reported a tornado was spotted in the Emerson area, southeast of Council Bluffs near the junction of Highways 59 and 34.

As of 5:35 p.m., 18,532 MidAmerican Energy customers in Council Bluffs are without power.

Police scanner traffic indicated multiple powerlines have been downed by winds.

The National Weather Service at 11:47 a.m. Wednesday issued/renewed a high wind warning effective from noon until 9 p.m. for Pottawattamie, Fremont, Harrison, Monona, Montgomery, Page and Shelby Counties in Iowa, as well as counties throughout eastern and southeastern Nebraska.

The bulletin warned that southwest winds would increase to 30 to 40 miles per hour with gusts of 50 to 65 miles per hour, with peak gusts of 75 miles per hour possible in some areas.

Damage predicted included downed trees and power lines, possible widespread power outages and possible structure damage. Travel was expected to be difficult, especially for high-profile vehicles. Unsecured outdoor objects could blow away, and blowing dust could occur in open areas and near construction zones.

The National Weather Service also issued a red flag warning for fire danger, as humidity levels dropping to 15% to 25% were predicted in combination with the high winds. Any fires were likely to spread rapidly and exhibit extreme behavior. The agency also warned that fires could be affected by wind shifts from the south to the southwest to the west.

Most area schools dismissed early Wednesday and cancelled after-school activities because of the ferocious winds that were forecast for late afternoon and evening.

Council Bluffs Community Schools followed its usual Monday schedule, dismissing middle-schoolers at 12:50 p.m., high-schoolers at 1:35 p.m. and elementary students at 2:05 p.m. Lewis Central dismissed one hour early, as it usually does on Wednesday. Heartland Christian School dismissed at noon.

Also dismissing early were Avoca-Hancock-Shelby-Tennant-Walnut, Griswold, Harlan, Missouri Valley, Tri-Center and Underwood Community Schools.

