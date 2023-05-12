Strong to severe storms are possible later today and again Saturday, according to the National Weather Service.

There is an enhanced risk of severe weather late this afternoon into the evening and overnight hours, including potential for damaging winds, large hail and isolated tornadoes. A second round of potential storms is anticipated Saturday from early afternoon to midafternoon into the evening.

The Council Bluffs area is at enhanced risk, along with areas as far north as Sioux City and Denison, as far south as the Missouri border and as far east as Atlantic.

Showers and thunderstorms are likely tonight, with a 90% chance of precipitation. A tornado watch is in effect until 9 p.m.