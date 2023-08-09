Tractor Supply Company will host a pet treat tasting event in Council Bluffs on Saturday, Aug. 12 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The tasting is open to the public and will give pets the chance to sample a variety of pet treats available at Tractor Supply Company, located at 329 Veterans Memorial Highway.

"At Tractor Supply, we believe in giving your pets a choice," Shawn Brown, manager of the Council Bluffs Tractor Supply store, said in a news release. "From our exclusive 4health brand to a multitude of other high-quality products, we carry a wide variety of pet food and treat options to ensure your four-legged friends stay nourished and satisfied all year long. We hope you will join us on Aug. 12, 2023, to let your pet find its treat of choice."

Tractor Supply is a rural lifestyle retailer, which is markets itself as a one-stop shop for all things pet, including a wide variety of food, treats, toys, crates, carriers, training tools and health supplements, will help alleviate needs and support important program initiatives.

For 85 years, Tractor Supply Company has been passionate about serving the needs of recreational farmers, ranchers, homeowners, gardeners, pet enthusiasts and all those who enjoy living Life Out Here.