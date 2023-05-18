The City of Council Bluffs is celebrating the completion of the new First Avenue Trail and the Cochran Park renovations on Friday, May 19, with and a community party at 6 p.m.

The public is invited to attend the Cochran Park grand opening celebration. This family-friendly event is free and open to the public.

Festivities begin at 6 p.m. with live music by Andre VanderVelde, a home run derby on the new baseball field, pickleball lessons on the new courts, 3v3 soccer on the new mini-pitch, a live mural demonstration, plus face painting and prizes. At dusk, the Council Bluffs Public Library will host an interactive outdoor screening of "The Bad Guys," complete with a prop kit for kids at the movie while supplies last. Free hotdogs, chips, and sodas for the first 150 people. Additional food vendors will be on-site, with concessions available for purchase.

Cochran Park, 100 S. 21st St., is approximately three acres in size and sits along First Avenue between 21st and 22nd streets. Thanks to a generous donation from PowerTech, a new playground has been installed. The new play elements offer climbing areas, treehouse-like platforms, shade structures and tube slides, all with a new rubberized safety surface. Other Cochran Park improvements include new seating areas, a new baseball field, two new basketball hoops, four new pickleball courts, and a mini-pitch for 3v3 soccer. Additionally, Cochran Park is home to an "Art in the Park" sign created by Jeffery L Day in 2015.