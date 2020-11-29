Trails association continues work to connect Pottawattamie County

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Iowa West Foundation has been a great partner, providing matching funds toward the trails, Harter said. In all, the project to connect Council Bluffs to Neola will cost around $5 million. Harter said the association is working to raise about $2 million to finish the work.

The association raises funds predominantly through three events — the annual Biketober bicycle ride, which starts and ends on the 100 Block and circles Lake Manawa, held in October; a spring obstacle run at Arrowhead Park in Neola and a fall trail run at Arrowhead.

The trail run was new this year, conjured to replace the obstacle run in 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Harter said going forward the association will put on both runs.

“It was our way of trying to give people an event since we couldn’t do the obstacle course in April. And also a chance to try something new,” Harter said. “We plan to have it going forward.”

Another way to help? Giving Tuesday.

The annual day of giving will be held on Dec. 1. Harter said the association is always looking for volunteers, and, of course, monetary donations go a long way. Trails supports can give anytime between now and Giving Tuesday at shareomaha.org, with donation code GIVINGTUESDAY.