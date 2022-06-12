 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Trash collection will start early this week due to hot weather forecast

City of Council Bluffs Solid Waste Management Superintendent Tony Fiala shows off a new 96 gallon garbage cart alongside three standard 32 gallon receptacles during a public meeting in which officials discussed changes to the way the city will collect garbage and recycling on Tuesday, March 15, 2022.

Due to forecasted hot weather conditions, trash, yard waste and recycling collection will begin early Monday through Friday for Council Bluffs residents on city waste services.

Collection routes will begin at 6 a.m. Please set out your trash, yard waste and recycling by 6 a.m. to ensure collection.

For more information, visit cbrecycles.com.

