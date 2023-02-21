The SIM-IA Trauma Bus Training scheduled for Thursday, Feb. 23 at Methodist Jennie Edmundson Medical Plaza parking lot has been cancelled because of the predicted winter storm, according to an announcement by Methodist Health System.
Methodist Health System and the University of Iowa SIM program are working to reschedule the training.
