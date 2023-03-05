HANCOCK, Iowa — Families had chance Saturday to spend time in the great outdoors at Pottawattamie Conservation’s annual Maple Tree Tap event, watching park rangers and staff from Botna Bend Park demonstrate harvesting sap from maple trees for the bounty of maple syrup, one of nature’s sublime pleasure foods.

Park Ranger Jon Fenner showed everyone what a “spile” is — it’s the little funnel tapped into a tree to collected the sap — and how to tap it into a tree once one has drilled a hole to start the spile. A plastic tube is then hung on the spile and its other end is put into a five-gallon bucket.

“The sugar content of the tree’s sap is about 3%,” he said. “We’ll end up making somewhere between nine and 13 gallons of syrup for our pancake feed in September.”

Fenner said that a tree will produce enough sap to fill the bucket in a day’s time.

“Once the temperature stays above freezing throughout the 24-hour day, the sap quits moving and we quit harvesting,” Fenner said.

Fenner had attendees move from his demonstration table to a bucket of sap running out of a maple tree for a taste of the genuine article.

Beginning with a lesson in tree biology, staff member Renee Stroud helped explain how trees function by moving sap up from the roots to feed the tree. This movement of sap happens under the bark and begins to move as the weather begins to warm.

“We see doing the Tree Tap as part of our over-arching goal of showing people where their food comes from, the natural resources of our food and general information about our trees,” she said.

Next stop was Fenner’s demonstration and then to “Sugar Shack,” where the sap was being cooked down to syrup.

Assistant Park Ranger Cory Thomas is keeping an eye on the evaporator as a batch of syrup is getting ready to finish. Put on the fire last Tuesday, the syrup is nearly ready. Thomas keeps a fire going underneath the pans of sap/syrup for about five days.

“We can’t keep up with the trees,” Thomas said. “They’re running us ragged!”

In September, the Botna Bend Park staff will put on their pancake feed. The ‘cakes will be drowned in the maple syrup from the trees in the park.