For nearly a quarter of a century, the Treynor Optimist Club has provided local youth groups more than $210,000 from its can kennel where recyclable items are brought.

“I call that pretty significant,” said John Klein, a club member.

In fact, it’s not uncommon for youth groups to bring in 50 to 60 large gallon containers of recyclables every two weeks, said Dale Willenburg, the incoming Optimist president.

For a few hours of work, the youth would separate the bottles, plastics, glass, etc. into their own containers.

“It can be around 15,000 containers every two weeks,” Klein said.

The redemption center at the Glenwood Resource Center would send a truck twice a month to the can kennel to haul back the items, count them and pay the Optimist Club for the amount collected.

The club would then distribute that money to the local youth groups.

Recently, for about two hours of youth can sorting work (by materials: glass, plastic or aluminum) a youth club received around $1,400, Klein said.

The redemption center, a sheltered workshop side business, would sort those bags by brand to deliver back to the separate beverage distributors for their refund reimbursement.

However, with the closing of the GRC, things have now changed.

There are no redemption centers in the immediate area able to handle the large amount of recyclables collected, Klein said.

“It’s not nearly as convenient as it used to be,” Willenburg added.

The closest facility willing to handle such large amounts is located in Atlantic, 45 miles to the east.

And, because of their large amount of collected recyclables, that facility will only accept them on Mondays, by appointment only. The Optimist Club or the youth groups must also transport the items to that facility.

Recently, the Optimists held a meeting to discuss matters, with about six youth groups attending.

From that meeting, the club decided to continue to keep the can kennel operational and accept redeemable cans and bottles from the community and school district.

However, the youth groups must take possession of the filled bags immediately after the material has been sorted at the can kennel. They must also transport these bags to Atlantic via covered truck or trailer. The Optimists have a semi-retired farmer who would charge the youth groups $300 per trip if they cannot find their own volunteers.

Klein said a three-month trial period has been set to see how the new process goes, and things may be re-evaluated from there.