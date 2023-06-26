Rock music blasted. American flags unfurled. Tractors sat in the sun.

Meanwhile, a jillion kids raced through the crowds.

Treynor Days is everything a community celebration is supposed to be: a gathering exhibiting pride of place with fun for all.

The old tractors down by the fire station were looking smart, even though one oldie needed a push to start. They sounded like what one might have heard in the country sides of Iowa during the 1950s. A very pleasant sound indeed.

And there were the smaller "tractors," actually mowers, with children climbing all over them, hoping for the chance — if even in their imagination — to drive one of them.

Walking along Main Street, aka Highway 92, revelers found The Occasional Collective, an outdoor market held for the first time as part of the community celebration. The market featured products that were sustainable and purchased from local vendors, such as home goods, wine, soap and cheeseballs.

A portion of vendor fees and a percentage of the sales will go the Treynor Parks and Trails board to go toward a community splash pad, inclusive playground and trail.



Cutting through the Treynor Community Center front yard could be a bit dangerous, as more than few children were vying for chances at the various carnival games such as Plinko, toilet roll toss, dart gun shooting and a contest where people tried to bounce a ping-pong ball into a jar, despite it appearing nearly impossible.



Over at the tractor show, Griffin Goos climbed aboard an old Farmall tractor, looking mighty proud of himself. His father said the family farmed and one could see that Griffin felt comfortable around the big machines.



Speaking of feeling comfortable around big machines, the Omaha Playhouse VROOM mobile sensory theater was also on the grounds. It is designed to provide a safe theatrical experience to children with autism or other sensory sensitivities. The show "Starshine!" takes children on a sensory-enriched journey through the galaxy.