This weekend is Treynor Days, a three-day celebration of the community.

The weekend kicks off Friday with a hamburger, brats and hot dog dinner at the Treynor Recreation Area at 5:30 p.m. A sand volleyball tournament is at 6 p.m., and fireworks will illuminate the sky at 10:30 p.m.

On Saturday, carnival games, a silent auction and a mobile sensory theater are available at the Community Building from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Occasional Collective Main Street Market will run 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., while a tractor show will be at the fire station from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The PEO serves lunch -- Casey's pizza, sloppy Joes and hot dogs (with chips, dessert and a drink for $5) from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The Treynor Variety Show returns at 1:30 p.m., followed by $5 adult bingo and free kids bingo at the fire station from 2:15 to 3:30 p.m. A hydrant party will be held from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m.

An amateur barbecue cook-off and pulled pork feed will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. at the silos, with a beer garden and performance by the Rock and Roll Cowboyz from 8 p.m. to midnight.

Treynor Days wraps up Sunday from 8 to 10 a.m. with a pancake breakfast at the Community Center followed by a community church service from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. and a golf tournament at noon.

The Optimists will fly kites Thursday from 4 to 6 p.m. and Sunday from 2 to 4 p.m.

Find more at facebook.com/treynor.days.