Michael Holton recalls the day he and his wife visited Treynor so he could interview for the city administrator position.

They came from northeast Nebraska with “a list of 20 expectations,” a checklist on what they were looking for in the community for possibly moving there.

Their expectations included such things as the amenities and housing stock available there. Following the interview, their decision was apparently quite easy.

“All 20 questions were answered,” Holton said. “I told my wife, ‘It looks like we’re moving to Treynor.’”

Other people have been doing the same.

“Treynor is a fast growing community,” said Holton, who was hired as city administrator three years ago. “Percentage-wise, it’s the fastest growing community in Pottawattamie County.”

Treynor’s current population is 1,068, up from 1,038 in 2020 and 929 in 2010.

“There’s been substantial growth and it continues to grow,” Holton said.

In the past few years, a subdivision with 29 homes has been built, adding $12 million in valuation to the community, Holton said.

It’s becoming a younger community as young families seek a good housing selection, an excellent school system, safe streets and good neighborhoods, he said.

Those younger residents are getting involved, too.

“On our city council, four of the five members are 35 years old or younger,” Holton said.

There’s also the advantage of being close to the rest of the metro area and all the amenities it offers while Treynor maintains that small town feel, he said.

Civic leader Wendy Anderson agrees.

“It’s a nice community where you get to know everyone,” she said.

While proud of its past, Treynor is gearing up for the future.

“We are putting in a new wastewater treatment facility with new technology,” Holton said. “It’s being built with future growth in mind. It’s designed for 2,800 people.”

Construction bids for the facility in the northwest part of town should begin in another week or two, Holton said.

“We’ve had some growth in retail,” he said, referring to the opening of a Dollar General store in 2020 along with the opening of the Occasional Collective gift shop on Main Street.

“We also have a vibrant farmers market that began three years ago that has become a destination place,” Holton said.

The farmers market is held on Tuesdays from 5 to 7 p.m.

On the recreation side, the Treynor Parks and Trails group is in the process of installing a splash pad, which will allow kids to stay at home for beating the summer heat instead of traveling elsewhere, Anderson said.

“We still need more funding, but we have enough to get it started,” she said. “We don’t have a pool, so it’s going to be a great addition to the town.”

The group is also in the process of creating a trail that will fill a need, Anderson said.

“There isn’t a place in Treynor to safely walk or run or ride a bike,” she said.

At is trailhead, plans call for the installation of ninja exercise equipment and benches to where it can become a community gathering spot, she said.

The trail is to be named in the memory of Tristan White, a Treynor High School student who died after being hit by a speeding motorist while running, Anderson said.

The splash pad and trailhead are to be built on the property of a community recreation/gathering area known simply as “The T.”

It officially opened in September 2021 with the little league field named the TS Bank and Mick and Judy Guttau Family Field.

Since 2010, TS Bank and the Guttau family have donated $600,000 toward the project, with residents coming together donating $350,000.

As a community bank, TS Bank has been an integral part of both the local community and economy, said Kelsey Stupfell, the bank’s public relations director.

The bank has been dedicated to community reinvestment giving 10% of its pre-tax income back to the community, she said.

The bank is also committed to teaching financial literacy, hosting educational events and partners with local organizations and nonprofits.

“Since 2007, TS Bank has granted nearly $5 million dollars through these efforts and impacted over 140,000 students and adults through financial literacy,” Stupfell said.

This year is special for the bank as it is celebrating its 100th anniversary, she added.

“We plan to have little celebrations in each of our eight locations,” she said. “We will have some folks at Treynor Days and for our Treynor 100th party."

The bank will also have a football concession stand takeover on Friday, Sept. 29, at the Treynor home game against Underwood at 7 p.m.

Treynor schools provide outstanding academic, athletic and extracurricular programs for a K-12 population of more than 800 students.

“The potential for Treynor as I see it is to grow at a pace where you still maintain that small town feel, a safe place to raise a family and an identity of what Treynor is,” Holton said.