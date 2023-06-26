The Iowa Department of Natural Resources is accepting public comment on a reaffirmation of a finding of no significant impact for the City of Treynor's wastewater project.

The supporting materials are available at iowasrf.com/environmental-review, and comments are being accepted through July 19.

Treynor is in the process of upgrading its wastewater treatment plant, which last had significant improvements in 1988 and now needs to comply with more recent regulations.

“We are putting in a new wastewater treatment facility with new technology,” City Administrator Michael Holton recently told the Nonpareil. “It’s being built with future growth in mind. It’s designed for 2,800 people.”