Preparation and hard work pay off.

It's a lesson learned by many, including 12-year-old Lola White of Treynor, who won the Junior Miss Iowa pageant on July 9.

The pageant was put on by the Miss Iowa Youth program, a “scholarship based pageant that allows young girls to highlight their talents and style while enriching their communities,” according to its website.

Lola, a dancer with American Midwest Ballet in her spare time, was the first girl from Treynor to win the pageant. She performed a contemporary dance to “The Middle of the World” by Nicholas Britell for her talent portion, also participating in the interview and gown portions in the pageant.

Lola won over $2,000 dollars in prizing, including a $1,300 cash scholarship, during the pageant. She was diagnosed with arthritis when she was 2, and her advocacy for youth with arthritis was a huge part of her message.

“She tells her story to anyone who will listen,” Lola’s mother, Dena White, said. “When she won, she was all smiles. You kind of never know with pageants so it was really a shock.”

Lola spent months preparing for the pageant. In addition to the preparation of her choreography, she worked with a pageant coach in Des Moines to prepare herself for the interview portion.

This was Lola’s second time competing with this pageant, coming in at second runner-up last year.

She will make appearances around the state, including in the parade at the Iowa State Fair this year, before beginning her preparation for the Teen Miss Iowa pageant next year.