Treynor legion names Frain Law Enforcement Officer of the Year

American Legion Post No. 725 of Treynor has named Pottawattamie County Deputy Tanner Frain its Law Enforcement Officer of the Year for going above and beyond his usual duties in his service to Pottawattamie County.

“Deputy Frain comes to work day in and day out with a positive attitude and serves the citizens of Pottawattamie County very well,” Lt. Steve Winchell said in his letter of nomination.

Frain joined the sheriff’s office in April 2013 and currently works road patrol on the overnight shift, which he has done most of the time since he started, said Winchell, who oversees road patrol.

“Deputy Frain is one of our more proactive deputies out on patrol, always looking for impaired drivers in between answering calls for service and other duties during his shift,” he said.

Frain was recently assigned to the Technical Accident Investigators team. Members of the team respond to serious injury and fatality accidents in the county and work extended hours using many tools to investigate an accident, Winchell wrote. This may include the sheriff’s office drone and equipment to make exact measurements to help the team.