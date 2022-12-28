Treynor man injured in car-semi crash still in critical condition Wednesday

A Treynor man involved in a car versus semi crash Tuesday morning remained in critical condition Wednesday, according to a spokeswoman at Nebraska Medicine.

A 2006 Saturn Ion operated by Zachary Dickerson, 24, of Treynor was westbound on Highway 92 around 7 a.m. at 290th Street and struck a 2004 Wilson cattle trailer that had been attached to a semi-tractor operated by Dannie Schnepel, 68, of Treynor and become disabled in the roadway, according to a press release from the Pottawattamie County Sheriff’s Office.

“It apparently had become detached from the semi, and this (young man) from Treynor was westbound on 92 and went under part of the trailer,” Chief Deputy Jeff Theulen said Tuesday.

Dickerson was extricated by Treynor Fire & Rescue and transported to Nebraska Medicine Trauma Center with life-threatening injuries, the press release stated. Schnepel was not injured.

Highway 92 was closed for about 3 ½ hours because of the crash, Theulen said.

The Pottawattamie County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Iowa State Patrol and the Iowa Department of Motor Vehicle Enforcement. The collision is under investigation by the Pottawattamie County Sheriff’s Office Technical Collision Investigation unit.