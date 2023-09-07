It’s been a long time coming, but ground at The T is finally being prepared for play areas envisioned by Treynor Parks and Trails.

The nonprofit organization, formed by Wendy Andersen, Brooke Curtis and Lisa White, has been working toward construction of Dexter’s Dream Playground, an all-abilities playground named after Andersen’s son; Tristan Memorial Trail, named after White’s son, who was struck by a car and killed while jogging for track in 2015; and a splash pad.

Treynor Parks and Trails has joined forces with Vision Treynor to make it part of the recreation area that group has already begun to build.

The group had “a big concern for kids to run and be safe,” White said.

On Friday, Sept. 1, Treynor Parks and Trails held a Digging and Donuts event to kick off site preparation by local farmers who have volunteered to move dirt for the project. Tristan’s sister, Andyn, helped with the event.

“We had about 10 farmers come out and offer to do the grading,” Andersen said. “We’re extremely grateful for them helping. We have organizations that are providing lunches. It’s really a community-wide effort to move the project forward.”

Vision Treynor was awarded an $800,000 Destination Iowa grant for The T and the Iowa West Foundation provided $50,000 for the trail, she said. The groups received multiple grants from the Community Foundation of Western Iowa.

The City of Treynor has also invested in the project, City Administrator Mike Holton said.

“A public-private partnership is rough, because there are so many rules you’ve got to follow,” he said. “Everybody has to play in the same sandbox — but we do.

He said the dirt that's been removed is being shifted.

“There’s up to about 20,000 cubic yards that’s going to be used to build a road to the wastewater plant — we’re going to put a new road off L-35,” Holton said.

Dirt will also be removed from the lot west of the soccer field and used for the new road, leaving a smaller berm on the west side of the field, he said. The lot will eventually be used for development of another subdivision.

Vision Treynor’s efforts go back more than 10 years, said Travis Castle, president of the board.

“We met in 2010 and started fundraising,” he said.

In 2012, Vision Treynor purchased the land – 63 acres – with the help of a $500,000 donation by TS Bank and dedicated it to community betterment, Castle said. The group sold 9.2 acres to Heartland Properties, which developed a subdivision on the northwest part of the property.

“They developed 29 lots, and almost all of them are full now,” he said.

Vision Treynor raised $250,000 from the community and in 2017 had the ground graded for the soccer and baseball fields now in use, Castle said. The organization received a $174,000 grant from the Iowa West Foundation for construction of the fields and accompanying buildings.

In 2022, it received a $336,000 grant from the Lakin Foundation for construction of the Lakin Foundation Family Pavilion, which will contain a concession stand, gathering room, restrooms, mechanical room for the community splash pad and space for a seasonal shop. The pavilion is now under construction.

“We’ve had great partners – plus the community members from Treynor and the surrounding area,” he said.

Vision Treynor plans to add another soccer field and three more baseball and softball diamonds to the complex, Castle said.

Looking out over the complex Friday, with farmers grading dirt and carpenters building the Lakin Foundation Family Pavilion, Vision Treynor Board member Doug Wehring made an observation: “It’s a lot of fun seeing this happen.”

Castle said it has been a long time coming.

"We’re super-excited about where we are," Castle said.