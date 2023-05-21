If the first depositors at TS Bank (originally Treynor State Bank) were afraid it might not be there the next day, they needn’t have worried.

The bank was incorporated in May 1923 with a mission to Ignite Prosperity® and is now celebrating its 100th birthday.

The celebration will be kicked off with a ribbon cutting Tuesday at 2 p.m. at its downtown branch and office building at 43 Scott St. in Council Bluffs. A Zaltes ice cream truck will be on site from 2 to 4 p.m. Sweet treats will also be offered on Wednesday at its branch in the Madison Avenue Hy-Vee and its West Broadway branch. Additional festivities will be held later in Corning, Ames, Atlantic, Macedonia and Treynor.

At the century mark, TS Bank has eight locations in southwest and central Iowa, employs more than 90 people and has $393 million in assets. It has three full-time locations in Council Bluffs — at 43 Scott St., 3201 W. Broadway and in the lobby at the Hy-Vee Food Store at 1745 Madison Ave. — along with branches in Treynor, Macedonia, Atlantic, Corning and Ames.

Its TS Prosperity Group, the largest Iowa state-chartered C-Corp trust department in western Iowa, has $260 million in assets under management and about 140 employees. The group now includes brands of TS Ag Finance, Callahan Financial Planning Co. and Collins Consulting.

“We just feel totally blessed to be where we are today — and a lot of that is just because of the people of the community,” said Mick Guttau, chairman of the board.

TS Bank is dedicated to community reinvestment and gives 10% of its pre-tax income back to the community, Guttau said.

“We’ve done that for many years and are seeing results from that,” he said Friday. “The reason it’s easy to do that is they took a chance on me.”

Harry Holst served as the bank’s first president — which was not a paid position then — from 1923 to 1952, according to information on the bank’s website. He was followed by Joseph Gronstal, who had been a full-time employee since 1923 and served as president from 1952 to 1972, and then Robert Gronstal, who was president from 1972 to 1978.

Guttau started his career at TS Bank in 1972 after flying Cobra attack helicopters for the Army in Vietnam from 1970 to 1971.

“When I came back from Vietnam, I was in California and I was yelled and spit at, and I came back home and it was totally the opposite of that,” he said. “People would walk in and say, ‘Mickey, it’s great to have you back home.’ They treated me just like they had before.

“When I got over Vietnam, I wanted to repay that — do that for them,” Guttau said. “It’s been a fun experience seeing what some of the things are that have been done — being part of their success and helping that any way we can.”

In 1978, he got a generous offer from First National Bank of Omaha and told Bob Gronstal he had decided to leave TS Bank.

“He tried to talk me out of it,” Guttau said. “He said, ‘We want you to buy the bank.’”

Guttau talked to his parents and his family.

“I told Judy what was going on, and we talked and we prayed,” he said. “My father said, ‘I thought that’s what was going to happen.’ I talked to him, and he said, ‘Whatever you can get out of the farm to buy the bank, you can have it.’”

Guttau and Gronstal worked out a down-payment and contract for the Guttaus to purchase a controlling interest in the bank, and Guttau was named CEO, president and chairman of the board. He said it was amazing that Gronstal was not only willing to sell the bank to a young, inexperienced banker but to finance the deal.

“We appreciated the opportunity,” he said.

At that time, the bank was housed in a building on the southwest corner of the main intersection known as Treynor’s Four Corners. Judy Guttau remembers it as cramped and the data storage as low-tech.

“Back in those days, I can remember we didn’t have computers, we had microfiche,” she said. “We went from adding machines to microfiche.”

There were some scary times during the farm crisis, Mick said.

“It was two years after we bought the bank,” he said. “I was still highly leveraged and inexperienced.”

Besides seeing farmers who came into the bank, Mick, who had earned a bachelor’s degree in farm operations at Iowa State University, was working as a consultant for the Southwest Iowa Farm Bureau and talking to a lot of farmers.

“They were educating me, in a lot of ways,” he said.

Mick helped some farmers stay in business by doing what he called “in-house bankruptcies.” He would go over a plan with the client, then tell them to talk to their attorney before signing.

“I told them if you file for bankruptcy, you’re going to come up $10,000 short and I will come up $10,000 short because of legal fees.”

Instead, Mick would work out agreeable terms with them so they could afford to repay their loan.

In the Treynor area, those who did leave farming could still stay in the community and commute to Council Bluffs or Omaha for work, he said.

From 1982 to 1983, a new building was constructed at 15 E. Main St. in Treynor. Since then, a new addition was built to add another level of office space and additional parking.

“When we moved to the new bank … I can remember the first ATM,” Judy said.

Under Mick’s leadership, the bank introduced expanded wealth management services, now known as TS Prosperity Group, and added other professional services, including a law office and travel agency, the website states.

The bank opened its first branch office in 2000 in Macedonia.

“I’m a forward-looker,” Mick said. “I just saw it as a way to keep growing.”

Macedonia was losing its only bank, Judy said. The bank had started out as State Bank & Trust and become Hawkeye Bank, then Mercantile, then Firstar, then U.S. Bank. Now, it was closing.

“I called Tom Whitson and talked to him about it,” Mick said. “He said, ‘Mick, you can make it work.’”

In 2005, TS Bank added a branch in the Madison Avenue Hy-Vee in Council Bluffs, and the others followed. Its newest location is the Ames branch, which opened in April.

“One of the joys we’ve had is working with our own children in the family business,” Judy said.

Their daughter, Heidi, worked at the bank part time and summers as a student and went on to become an attorney.

Their son, Joshua, was interested in veterinary medicine. But he joined the bank in 2003 after working at First National Bank of Omaha for three years and was named CEO in 2014.

“We never thought he would be in banking,” Judy said. “He went to grad school and discovered he loved finance.”

Kevin Forristall joined the bank in 2008 and was named president in 2021.

The bank is committed to teaching financial literacy and hosting educational events, and partners with local organizations and nonprofits. Since 2007, TS Bank has granted nearly $5 million through these efforts and impacted more than 140,000 students and adults through financial literacy programs. It operates part-time branches in four schools. They are the Cardinal branch at Treynor Elementary School, Junior Jacket branch at Rue Elementary, Junior Jacket branch at Franklin Elementary and Little Lynx branch at College View Elementary.

As part of TS Bank’s 100-year birthday celebration, the bank gave more than 100 books to first-graders at the four schools in April. It marked the 20th year of National Financial Literacy Month, and an elementary book reading highlighted ways students could save, spend and share their money.

More recently, TS Bank donated $10,000 to the Charles E. Lakin YMCA Family Park at 235 Harmony St. in Council Bluffs. The bank placed a plaque in the park stating, “At TS Bank, it is our desire to ignite community prosperity and help build up one child, one family at a time.”

TS Bank is part of TS Banking Group, a multi-charter bank holding company across seven states with $1.5 billion in banking and fiduciary assets.