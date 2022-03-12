Tributes, condolences flow after death of Lewis Central alum hurt in collision

Tributes are flowing to Evan Edwards and condolences to his family since he died on Feb. 26 as a result of injuries he suffered in a collision the afternoon of Feb. 25 in Shelby County.

Edwards, 19, son of John and Marsha Edwards, graduated from Lewis Central High School last year and was attending Buena Vista University, where he was playing on the men’s soccer team, just as he had at Lewis Central. The BVU team posted a tribute on Twitter:

“We are so deeply devastated by the loss of our brother. Evan Edwards is a wonderful example of what a student-athlete should be. He dedicated his time to become a better student-athlete every day. His immense heart for our team and the game will be forever emboldened in our minds.”

One of his Lewis Central teammates, William Devine, wrote the following:

“To the friend who impacted my life the most, Evan Edwards: You were the most hilarious, caring, relatable, loving and supportive person out there. Keep hitting free kick bangers just like this one (he posted a video) for me in heaven man. Prayers and love to you and your family. You will be missed.”

A teammate named Kylan tweeted the following:

“I’ll never forget his halftime speeches and the effort he always put in on our team. I’ll always remember his first goal and the hug he gave me after getting him his assist. Evan’s legacy, while short, will (live) on forever.”

LCHS Men’s Soccer Coach James Driver tweeted:

“Thinking of you, Evan Edwards. You got this. #Prayers for Evan.”

Condolences were also offered by LCHS golf, Midland University men’s soccer, Doane College soccer, Nebraska Wesleyan University golf, Wartburg College soccer, Loras College women’s soccer, Bethany Lutheran College women’s soccer and many other friends and athletes.

Edwards was southbound on Highway 59 north of Defiance when his 2014 Dodge Avenger crossed the center line and struck a northbound 2015 GMC Sierra head on. He was flown to Nebraska Medicine, where he later died. The other driver, Ryan Wheatley, 46, of Spirit Lake and an 8-year-old passenger were transported to Myrtue Medical Center in Harlan by Defiance Rescue.

His funeral was held on March 1. A scholarship is being set up in Edwards’ name.

Zane Ferguson of Council Bluffs has set up a “Live Like Evan Fundraiser” on GoFundMe for the Edwards family. The fund drive can be found at gofund.me/5a6537de. As of Friday, the effort had reached more than half of its $15,000 goal.

