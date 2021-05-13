Trio of public safety officials honored for dedication to community by Noon Rotary

Police Capt. Greg Schultz accepted the award on behalf of Lindberg, who couldn’t make the event.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“Mike is exactly what we hope to get when we hire new officers,” Schultz said. “I can’t tell you the number of times I’ve sent him emails thanking him for the great job he does. Thank you on Mike’s behalf and thank you to the midnight shift.”

Fire Chief Justin James, who also served as emcee of the awards portion of the event, credited Parrott with not only being a great firefighter himself, but also making his colleagues better. Parrott travels the country taking fire training courses and brings that knowledge back to Council Bluffs.

“Chad and crew have spent hours of their own time designing training props, building obstacles. This ensures when people come to our training facility they never know what they’re getting into. That’s much like the real world. Chad’s impact on our department has been multiplied by his leadership and his ability to get others involved and always seeking the best information — looking at intricate details of how we can shave seconds off,” actions at an emergency scene. “He did it knowing that that training could be applied in the real world when seconds count.”