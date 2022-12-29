Trio of TJ cheerleaders made All-American, performed in parade

Thomas Jefferson High School has three All-American cheerleaders, who performed in the 81st Annual Pearl Harbor Memorial Parade on Pearl Harbor Day near Honolulu on the island of Oahu, Hawaii.

The All-American cheerleaders — senior Mercedes Norris and sophomores Kyle Rice and Jerri Hughes — were in Hawaii Dec. 4-9 and participated in the parade on Dec. 7, according to Coach Ellie Hulsing, who accompanied them on the trip. After the parade, they joined other parade participants at a picnic lunch.

While they were there, they toured Pearl Harbor and visited the USS Arizona Memorial and USS Missouri, Hulsing said. They also did some sightseeing in other locations.

“We got to also experience an exclusive luau!” she said. “In our downtime, we hiked Diamond Head Crater, explored multiple beaches around the island, saw Mermaid Caves — even tried surfing!”

The TJ Jackets Cheer squad — whose mission is “to promote school spirit and to serve as ambassadors between our school and community” — attended a camp sanctioned by the Universal Cheerleaders Association in July at Northwest Missouri State University, according to the team’s Facebook page. The squad earned several Blue Superior Ribbons, placed third with their camp routine and Norris, Rice and Hughes auditioned and were named All-American. Students audition in groups of three or more, depending on the size of the camp, according to the Varsity Spirit website. Varsity Spirit helps sponsor a variety of cheerleading camps and materials and sells sportswear.

When a cheerleader is named an All-American, they are invited to perform at special events across the country or in London, UK. Eligibility requirements vary; the Pearl Harbor event is only open to high school cheerleaders, while the Philadelphia Thanksgiving Day Parade is especially for junior high, junior varsity and youth cheerleaders.

Several of the events are in Orlando, Florida, including the Cheez-It Citrus Bowl. The Purdue University Boilermakers and Louisiana State University Tigers will face off in the Citrus Bowl at 1 p.m. on Jan. 2. All-American cheerleaders will perform the pregame routine for the game, which will be televised by ABC.