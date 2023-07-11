For the second year, Tristan's Trail will host a memorial 5K run/walk.

The event kicks off Saturday, July 15, at 8 a.m. at 6 Zion Drive in Treynor and serves to help raise funds Tristan's Trail.

Tristan White was a freshman at Treynor High School when he was hit by a speeding car on Nov. 13, 2015 while running a gravel road for his wrestling team's conditioning workout. He was six days away from turning 15.

Tristan's Trail is a legacy project, designed to serve the community for generations to come, honor the athlete in Tristan and provide a safe avenue for athletes and community members to run, walk or bike.

Together with the Treynor Splash Pad, and Dexter's Dream playground, Tristan's Trail committee formed the 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization Treynor Parks and Trails Board Inc., to provide the Treynor community with family recreation opportunities.

A registration link is open at tinyurl.com/3f8xzhap. Cost is $35 per person and participants can choose between a 5K run or one-mile walk. Registration is open through 6:30 p.m. Friday, July 14.

Donations may also be made through the same website for those who wish to contribute but can't participate.

"This project has been extremely long and has come with many bumps in the road," said Andyn White, Tristan's sister. "But we are finally breaking ground in a few weeks and getting this project moving. We also have a Facebook page where supporters can find more information and our story."