Trivium Life Services will open a coffee shop later this spring to provide work and connection opportunities for its clients.

The project was boosted recently by a $1,000 grant from the Southwest Iowa Impact Fund, part of the third grant cycle for the fund based at Four Corners Community Foundation, according to a press release from the foundation’s board of directors.

The Terrace, as it will be called, will be located in a 2,500-square-foot space at 4201 River’s Edge Parkway, Suite 100, in Council Bluffs.

The shop will help Trivium accomplish its goal of providing fulfilling work to those who suffer with disabilities or mental illness while also connecting and serving community needs. In addition, it will add to the economic vitality of the area and provide future opportunities for collaboration with local restaurants.

Trivium provides services to individuals with disabilities and provides respite to their families. The agency has a long history of empowering those with developmental disabilities, intellectual disabilities, chronic mental illness and brain injuries towards independence through residential and day habilitation services. Whether people are seeking behavioral health services or long-term support, Trivium’s holistic approach can help individuals reach their goals.

The Southwest Iowa Impact Fund’s mission is to assist more families or individuals in need, create economic viability and help create community impact.

“The Terrace will help to connect the larger community to the expansive mission of Trivium Life Services, and this funding and partnership with Four Corners Community Foundation helps amplify these efforts,” said Brent Dillinger, CEO.

Four Corners Community Foundation, formerly TS Community Foundation, is a 501(c)(3) organization designed to help giving people achieve more with their donations. Founded in 1999, 4CCF is committed to developing long-term prosperity in the local communities and a charitable process that gives donors more financial flexibility.

In 2019, 4CCF became an affiliate of Community Foundation for Western Iowa. As partners, the two organizations will continue efforts to spur growth and prosperity in southwest Iowa. The partnership with Community Foundation for Western Iowa provides tax incentives for donors, such as the Endow Iowa Tax Credit.