Trump ally, leading House conservative endorses Grassley re-election

Calling him a “tireless advocate for Iowans who has fought and delivered time and time again” for Iowans, U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik has endorsed Sen. Chuck Grassley's re-election.

Grassley, an Iowa Republican, is seeking an eighth term. “He has fought tooth and nail to root out waste and corruption in our government,” the New York congresswoman said.

“I'm honored to join President Donald Trump in endorsing Chuck Grassley,” Stefanik said.

In her endorsement, Stefanik, who was a domestic policy adviser to President George W. Bush before being elected to the House, noted Grassley's efforts since 2019 to uncover “deeply troubling financial entanglements of the Biden family and the communist Chinese regime” involving President Joe Biden’s son, Hunter Biden, and brother, James Biden.

“I’m proud to join Sen. Grassley in calling the media out for their blatant cover-up and censorship of the Hunter Biden scandal,” she said.

Grassley, who served in the House before being elected to the Senate in 1980, welcomed the endorsement from Stefanik — “a powerful voice for conservatives in Congress.”

“She calls it like it is and fights for what's right,” Grassley said.

Grassley faces a primary challenge from state Sen. Jim Carlin, R-Sioux City.

Few conservatives in Congress have accomplished more than Grassley., according to Stefanik, who pointed to his work as Senate Judiciary Committee chairman to confirm hundreds of Trump’s “constitutionalist judges to the federal courts and led the confirmation of two Supreme Court justices to lifetime tenure, cementing the high court's conservative majority.”

He’s also stopped “far-left” judicial nominees, led the way to expose wrongdoing at the Department of Justice and FBI, root out corruption in the federal government“ and uncover the truth so that justice can prevail,” she said.

MATHIS FUNDRAISING: State Sen. Liz Mathis, D- Hiawatha, raised more than $715,000 in the first quarter of 2022, according to her Federal Election Commission report.

Mathis, who is challenging Republican U.S. Rep. Ashley Hinson, ended the quarter with more than $1.3 million cash on hand and has raised over $1.9 million in the 2022 election cycle. She trails Hinson’s cash on hand by less than $500,000.

Mathis said 78% of campaign contributions came from Iowans.

“Like our neck-and-neck poll results, our first-quarter fundraising is another sign that this campaign is building momentum to win,” Mathis said. “While Ashley Hinson’s campaign continues to burn through cash, our team is focused on building a campaign for the long haul.”

Hinson’s campaign said it will report raising over $950,000 in the first quarter of 2022.

Although the new northeast Iowa 2nd Congressional District, which includes Linn, Black Hawk and Dubuque Counties, is considered “likely Republican” by election prediction sites, Mathis said her campaign’s internal poll of 623 voters indicated she had 42% support to Hinson’s 43%.