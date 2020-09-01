Trump touts 'very productive' chat with Big Ten Commissioner Kevin Warren on playing fall football

President Trump is now involved in an effort to get Big Ten football back in the fall.
The president, who scolded the Big Ten on Twitter over the weekend for not playing this fall, said Tuesday morning in another Twitter post that he'd had a "productive conversation" with Big Ten Commissioner Kevin Warren about the prospects of playing football this fall.
"Would be good (great!) for everyone - Players, Fans, Country," Trump tweeted. "On the one yard line!"
An Ohio State football site, Lettermen Row, reported Tuesday that the call between Trump and Warren centered on getting rapid tests from the massive stockpile the government purchased from Abbott, which has emergency approval from the FDA to produce 15-minute saliva-based COVID-19 tests that do not require a lab to determine positivity.
Warren doesn't ultimately control whether the league plays this fall. The Big Ten presidents and chancellors do, and 11 of them voted to postpone the season until at least January 2021. On Aug. 19, Warren wrote in a letter that the decision would not be revisited.
But a plan has emerged inside the Big Ten scheduling committee — chaired by Wisconsin Athletic Director Barry Alvarez — to potentially play football Thanksgiving weekend. Trump appears to be pushing for the league to immediately play, and if the Big Ten started training camp right now, it might be on course to start Sept. 26 or Oct. 3.
Trump has inserted himself into the conversation not long after his opponent in the 2020 Presidential election, former Vice President Joe Biden, ran an ad suggesting Trump is to blame for football not being played in some areas.
The ad features empty Michigan, Wisconsin and Penn State stadiums — all three are in what political pundits consider swing states — and ends with the tagline: "Trump put America on the sidelines. Let's get back in the game."
The implication of the ad is that Trump's management of the coronavirus pandemic has forced sports teams off the field, kids out of classrooms and worshipers out of churches.
But, in many parts of the nation, all of these things are still open. In Pennsylvania, for example, Pittsburgh's college and NFL teams, Temple, the Philadelphia Eagles and high school programs are all playing. In Ohio, the story is similar.
John Hibbing, a University of Nebraska-Lincoln political science professor, said the stadiums featured in the Biden ad are in key battleground states for the upcoming political election.
"Pennsylvania, Michigan and Wisconsin are the states that surprised people and put Trump over the top and gave him the White House, allowed him to win the Electoral College (in 2016)," Hibbing said. "And the same would be true in 2020. Those are three of the 10 or 12 really crucial swing states in the country."
After the Biden ad, Trump said in a tweet he wants Big Ten football back, and that Democrats do not "for political reasons."
Hibbing said he's "a little bit doubtful" that Trump's involvement in the Big Ten decision-making process would have an impact on the election, but offered "one proviso."
"To take one probably unlikely hypothetical, if it really did appear that Trump rode in on the white horse and saved Big Ten football, I suppose in a super-close race — as we expect a lot of these states to be — it could potentially make a difference," Hibbing said. "Other than that, if it just goes along like it is, with a lot of people scratching their heads and saying, 'Well, is it really wise for the Southeastern Conference to go ahead and play football?' We need to see it play out. Let's play a couple games and it may be the Big Ten and Pac-12 are proved to be the wiser conferences."
