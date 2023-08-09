In recognition of TS Bank’s century anniversary and the approaching annual Donia Days, TS Bank recently presented a gift of $5,000 to the City of Macedonia for tuck-pointing restoration and outside building maintenance at City Hall.

Macedonia was founded in 1846 and is one of the oldest and most historic towns in southwest Iowa. It originated on the east side of the Nishnabotna River in 1846, but because of frequent flooding and the coming of the CB&Q Railroad it was moved to its present location in 1880. There are findings of the Mormon Trail winding through the town and nearby countryside, and it has rich building designs from both the 19th and 20th century along main street.

In addition to the $5,000 gift, TS Bank is a proud partner of Donia Days, a three-day event set for Aug. 18-20. TS Bank will be present at the parade and the kids’ carnival. As part of the bank’s 100th birthday celebration, bank employees will also be handing out 100 free cake pops by Lilypops at the branch after the parade.

The Macedonia Market will run from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 19 and TS Bank will be open on Saturday from 9 to 11 a.m. There will be various food trucks, bed races, citywide garage sales, corn hole tournament, live music and more throughout the three-day weekend.

TS Bank is a strong advocate for expanding businesses and helping communities grow. TS Bank purchased the bank building in 2000, remodeling the interior, bringing back some of the original look and feel, including removing a lowered ceiling and restoring arched windows.

“With its rich history in Macedonia, TS Bank is excited to be part of this next phase of growth, preservation and promotion of its many attractions. We are proud to serve southwest Iowa and help our local rural communities thrive,” Vice President of Consumer Banking with TS Bank, Lacey Sampson, said in a news release.

To learn more about the projects in Macedonia and find the Donia Days schedule, visit macedoniaiowa.com.