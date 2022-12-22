TS Bank sponsors Christmas gifts, celebration at Children's Square USA

TS Bank team members donated gifts and activities for their 11th annual Christmas celebration on Dec. 13 at Children’s Square USA.

Employees also provided money for games, snacks and supplies for the campus cottages and Spiritual Life program.

Giving is one of TS Bank’s core values, and the company encourages employees and others to live generously with their time, talent and treasure, according to a press release from the bank. TS Bank employees are awarded 50 hours of volunteer time off to use annually in their local community.

“A huge thank you to TS Bank for the Christmas celebration the team provided for the kids on the Children’s Square Campus,” said Phil Taylor, chief administrative officer at Children’s Square. “Most of our kids have never experienced the kind of Christmas many of us enjoy every year. But thanks to the generosity and creativity of the TS Bank team, our kids now have a Christmas they will remember for the rest of their lives.”

This year’s event included performances by a color guard, student musicians and a youth choir, plus opening presents and enjoying pizza to close out the evening, the press release stated. In addition, staff and counselors were recognized and provided a special surprise gift from TS Bank employees.

“While we took plenty of photographs, it is impossible to truly capture the excitement the kids experienced as they listened to a Christmas story, watched and listened to some talented performers, picked out new gloves and hats and enjoyed dinner (and a lot of much-deserved attention),” Taylor said. “Watching the kids rip open their presents and shout with joy is a moment those of us in attendance will never forget.”

The annual event derived from a personal experience of CEO Josh Guttau and wife Shelly, who adopted their oldest daughter, Shianne, the press release stated. Each year, the Guttau family encourages TS Bank employees to spread the word about the increased need for foster care and to consider giving the gift of a home to children at Children’s Square or other area shelters.

For more information about Children’s Square, visit childrenssquare.org. For more information on TS Bank, visit tsbank.com.