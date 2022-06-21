Tuition rates appear headed up at Iowa public universities

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Students at Iowa’s three public universities may be paying more for tuition starting in the fall.

The Des Moines Register reports that proposed tuition rates were presented at a virtual meeting of Iowa’s Board of Regents on Monday. The proposal includes a 4.25% increase for resident undergraduate tuition at all three schools.

A final vote by regents is expected next month.

The meeting included comments from student government leaders at the University of Iowa, Iowa State University and the University of Northern Iowa.

They called on the state Legislature to increase funding for their schools in order to defray tuition rates that have been steadily rising.

The Board of Regents requested $15 million in additional funding over the previous year to support higher education operations. Instead, the universities received $5.5 million for fiscal year 2023.