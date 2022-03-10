Turek announces run for Iowa House District 20

Josh Turek of Council Bluffs has announced his candidacy for Iowa House District 20.

“I’m proud to announce my campaign for the Iowa House of Representatives in House District 20,” Turek said in a release from Iowa Democrats.

Turek is a four-time Paralympian who’s also played professional wheelchair basketball overseas.

“I was born and raised in Council Bluffs and after my basketball career, I chose to return home to raise my family and start a new chapter of my life here because of this community’s values,” he said. “I’m proud to be from Council Bluffs.”

The new District 20 includes northwest Council Bluffs and all of Carter Lake. It’s similar to the current 15th District, currently represented by Democratic Rep. Charlie McConkey, who has announced he will not seek another term in the House.

Turek was born with spina bifida and has used a wheelchair since childhood. After graduating from Abraham Lincoln High School in Council Bluffs, he continued his basketball career at Southern Minnesota University, where he was the most prolific scorer in the program’s history and earned a degree in history in 2002. He later earned an MBA from DeVry University.

Turek said he was raised in a “basketball family” and he along with two of his siblings played at a collegiate level in the United States and then at a professional level in Europe. Turek has represented the United States at four Paralympics and is a three time medalist (two golds and one bronze), most recently bringing home gold from the Tokyo Paralympic Games in 2021.

“I’m running because like many Iowans, I know that we need to do more to fully fund and support our public schools, expand access to health care and pay hardworking Iowans a livable wage,” Turek said. “I hope not only to be an advocate for the people of my district, but for the disability community at large because I see that lack of representation and experience across our politics now.”

Turek lives in Council Bluffs with his wife, Jaralon. He currently works at Numotion, providing mobility devices and complex rehab technology to physicians, hospitals, clinics and other health care providers. He is a volunteer director with the Ryan Martin Foundation providing access to adaptive sports to children with disabilities.

