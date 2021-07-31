TV grids moving to daily Nonpareil pages

Support Local Journalism
The TV Weekly insert that traditionally runs with the Saturday Nonpareil has been discontinued and will be replaced with daily television grids.
TV channel showtimes will run in the daily pages of the Nonpareil starting today in the B section. Look for the grids in the A or B section of the Daily Nonpareil and on the e-edition at NonpareilOnline.com.
Mike Brownlee
