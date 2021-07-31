 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
TV grids moving to daily Nonpareil pages
0 comments
top story

TV grids moving to daily Nonpareil pages

{{featured_button_text}}
Nonpareil Logo Dark.tif

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

The TV Weekly insert that traditionally runs with the Saturday Nonpareil has been discontinued and will be replaced with daily television grids.

TV channel showtimes will run in the daily pages of the Nonpareil starting today in the B section. Look for the grids in the A or B section of the Daily Nonpareil and on the e-edition at NonpareilOnline.com.

0 comments

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: America is running out of lifeguards

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert